Teary triumphs: Ronaldo cries after Nations League victory, just like IPL champion Virat Kohli

Within the span of a week, two emotional outbursts happened in two hemispheres.

Virat Kohli won his first-ever Indian Premier League title with RCB and his eyes welled up as the summit showdown came to a close. And a week later and 6,000km away, another widely admired athlete, at the brink of retirement -- Cristiano Ronaldo -- "cried like a baby" at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The Portugal star shed tears after helping his team win the Nations League on Sunday.

Ronaldo scored to help Portugal draw level with Spain 2-2 in the final, then watched as his teammates won the penalty shootout 5-3."I have many titles with my clubs, but nothing is better than winning for Portugal," Ronaldo said. "These are tears. It's mission accomplished and so much joy."

The 40-year-old Ronaldo had been the first to run out onto the field for the pre-game warmup, sparking a huge roar from the Portugal supporters, including many wearing jerseys emblazoned with his name.

His appearance prompted many supporters to pull out their cell phones to record the superstar while they could still see him in action. Ronaldo conceded Saturday that he won't be able to play forever.

That was three days after he helped Portugal to its first win over Germany for 25 years, scoring the winner for a 2-1 victory in the Nations League semifinals.

On Sunday he was driving the team again, though it was initially a frustrating game as his chances were limited by Spain's hard-working defenders.

Nuno Mendes fired Portugal level after Martin Zubimendi opened the scoring for Spain. Then Mikel Oyarzabal put Spain ahead 2-1 at the break.

But Ronaldo was in the right place at the right time to fire home the equalizer from Mendes' deflected cross in the 61st, setting off joyous scenes among his faithful fans. It was Ronaldo's 138th goal for Portugal. Nobody has ever scored more for their country.

Ronaldo kept trying in what was his record-extending 221st appearance for the country, but eventually had to go off exhausted in the 88th to standing ovations from fans and a hug from coach Roberto Martínez.

Ronaldo said he was carrying an injury into the game. "I had already felt it during the warmup, I had been feeling it for some time, but for the national team, if I had to break my leg, I would have broken it," Ronaldo said. "It's for a trophy, I had to play and I gave it my all."

Kohli got emotional towards the end of the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday in which his team defeated Punjab Kings by six runs to lift their first ever trophy since the tournament's inaugural edition in 2008.The painstaking wait, however, did not change Virat's opinion towards Test cricket.

Kohli made a passionate appeal to the young cricketers, asking them to treat the conventional format with respect.

"You know, this moment is right up there with the best moments I have had in my career. But it still marks five levels under Test cricket," Kohli told the broadcaster after the final.

"I would just urge the youngsters coming through, to treat that format with respect. Because if you perform in Test cricket, you walk around anywhere in the world, people look you in the eye and shake your hand and say, 'well done, you played the game really well'.

"Ricky Ponting, to whom Virat is time and oft likened to, said, "You can see in his eyes in that last over, he was shedding a tear, that's what it means to players, that's what it means to everyone".

Further adding that winning the IPL is not easy, Ponting said, "Chennai (Super Kings) have won it a few times, Mumbai (Indians) have won it a few times, but it's not an easy tournament to win — it is as simple as that — and you have to think long and hard about that. It's not easy to win this thing," he added.