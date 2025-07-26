Joe Root quietly passes greats, becomes second highest run-getter in Test cricket

Joe Root is never known to show much emotion on the field. He scores runs with the intent that it’s his responsibility and duty.

On Friday when he steered Anshul Kamboj behind point for a single to become the second highest run-getter in Test cricket, going past Ricky Ponting (13378), there was hardly any exuberance on his part even as Old Trafford came to life to celebrate the moment.

Root did little more than raise a thumb to his skipper, Ben Stokes, at the non-striker’s end. Ponting, doing commentary for Sky Sports, was very gracious about it all. A knowledgeable crowd were on their feet singing Root’s name.

Only Sachin Tendulkar remains ahead of him with 15921 runs. He was finally dismissed for 150, his 38th century for an aggregate of 13409.

The former captain surpassed three greats of the game — Rahul Dravid (13288), Jacques Kallis (13289) and Ponting on the same day.

Root has a habit of going past milestones with big innings. He scored his 10,000th run with a century and a few years ago, went past Geoff Boycott, Kevin Pietersen and David Gower in the same innings with a double hundred.

He had batted for most of Friday with Ollie Pope, sharing a stand of 144 which ended seven balls after Lunch.

Former captain Michael Atherton said Tendulkar’s mark for the most Test runs was within Root’s grasp.

“Root averages about 85 runs a Test match, so he’d likely need 30 Test matches to get up to Sachin,” Atherton was quoted as saying.

He also pointed out how it hinged on a slew of other things. “You never know what lies ahead in terms of freak injuries, sport can be a cruel mistress, but given a fair wind he should be up to Tendulkar in around two and a half years.

“Given how he’s playing right now — the best he’s ever played — and given there’s no diminishing of his love and desire for the game, the numbers will take care of themselves,” Atherton said.

But Root could have been dismissed on 22 when India botched a run-out attempt, and on 98 survived another close call.