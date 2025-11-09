South African legend AB de Villiers plays wheelchair cricket in Mumbai

Former South African cricket star AB de Villiers on Sunday participated in multiple community service activities in Mumbai, including playing wheelchair cricket.

As Project Mumbai's Brand Champion, he spent a day volunteering across the city, connecting with wheelchair athletes during their practice session.

De Villiers, renowned for his dynamic 360-degree batting style, actively participated, sitting in a wheelchair and engaging with the players.

In a post on social media he wrote, "I couldn't do a live this weekend, but here's something special from my trip to India - an unedited video clip of me learning to play wheelchair cricket from some incredible players!"

"I'm still in awe of the incredible skill required to play wheelchair cricket," he added.

The wheelchair cricket session highlighted the resilience and skill of the players, and de Villiers’ involvement increased the event’s impact, inspiring everyone present.

This is the second time de Villiers is lending his support to the project, having participated last year by painting some of the city’s public benches.

The cricket legend's visit is part of Project Mumbai's SATRANG program, which promotes civic pride through community participation and public space enhancement.

Earlier this year when he came to India he dedicated his day to various other programs under “Project Mumbai.” In a civic school in Malabar Hill, he traded his cricket bat for a paintbrush. ABD also joined students and volunteers in painting classrooms, transforming the learning environment into a brighter, more cheerful space.

He also previously helped collect plastic waste from Juhu Beach and recycled it into cricket bats for a project on sustainability.