Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan’s ‘brainless’ team management after loss to India

Pace legend Shoaib Akhtar didn't pull any punches as he blasted Pakistan's "brainless, and clueless" team management following the six-wicket loss to India in the Champions Trophy, saying the side entered the tournament without any "clear direction".

Pakistan suffered their second consecutive loss in the event on Sunday. They had lost to New Zealand in the opener and their chances of advancing are now hanging by a thread.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am not disappointed at all (by the defeat to India) because I knew what would happen," Akhtar said in a short video on his X account.

"You can't select five bowlers? the whole world is playing six bowlers… you go with two all-rounders, this is just brainless and clueless management." The former quick blamed the management for selecting a side that lacked the necessary skills and understanding to compete at the highest level.

"I am really disappointed. We can't blame the kids (Pakistan players); The players are just as clueless as the team management is! They don't know what to do.

The former pacer also questioned the Pakistan players' intent and skills.

"Intent is a another matter, they don't have the skill-set like Rohit, Virat, and Shubman. Neither the players know anything, nor the management. They have just gone to play without any clear direction.

"No one knows what they should do." Hope Kohli gets 100 hundreds

Virat Kohli silenced his critics in style, smashing an unbeaten century -- his 51st in ODI cricket. The batting maestro now boasts of 82 international centuries across all three formats.

"When you tell Virat that he has to play a match against Pakistan, he will come prepared and then he will score a century. Hats off to him..he's a superstar, white ball run chaser, modern day great," Akhtar said congratulating the Indian star.

Kohli also became the fastest to reach 14,000 ODI runs during his innings.

"He's an honest guy. He completed 14,000 runs also. I hope he makes 100 hundreds because it's important that the guys gets it all."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.