Elena Rybakina wins second Grand Slam, beats Aryna Sabalenka in Australian Open final

Elena Rybakina finally won her second Grand Slam title with a victory over top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open on Saturday, and it was something of a testament to quiet achievers.

Outwardly showing no signs of nerves or distress, Rybakina closed with an ace to cap a third-set comeback and a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win over a regular rival who beat her in the final here in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The heart rate was definitely beating too fast. Even maybe (my) face didn't show, but inside it was a lot of emotions," said the 26-year-old Rybakina, who was born in Moscow but represents Kazakhstan. "It's an opportunity to close. I knew that the only advantage I have in this moment (is) I have to serve it out."

She capitalized quickly, just two days after needing almost a half-hour from her first match point to her match-winning point in a semifinal against Jessica Pegula when she was broken twice while trying to serve it out.

Four years ago, Rybakina won the first set of the Australian final but lost it in three.

This time, after breaking in the first game and taking the first set, she rallied after losing the second set and going down 3-0 in the third. She won five straight games to regain control.

"It gives me a kind of relief," she said, "also, a lot of confidence for sure for the rest of the season."

It was a second major title for fifth-seeded Rybakina, who won Wimbledon in 2022 and entered that Australian final four years ago as the only major winner in the contest.

While Sabalenka went on to win another three majors, including back-to-back triumphs in Australia and the 2024 and '25 victories at the U.S. Open, Rybakina's results dipped and she didn't reach another major final until this tournament.

Career change

A win over Sabalenka at the season-ending WTA Finals last November has changed her career trajectory. Going into the final, she'd had the most match wins on tour since Wimbledon and is now on a roll of 20 wins from 21 matches.

"Last year I didn't start so well," she said. "I qualified for the (WTA) Finals late. I just hope I can carry this momentum. Do a good job with the team and continue this way."

Rybakina has won her last 10 matches straight against players in the Top 10, and she'll move to No. 3 in the rankings.

Kazakhstan's flag was unfurled on the court at Rod Laver Arena after Rybakina had paraded the trophy around and posed for photos with her team.

She paid tribute to her coach, Stefano Vukov, who spent time under suspension last year by the women's tour. Rybakina has credited him with helping improve her game, and Vukov received a silver plate from the tournament organizers for being the champion's coach.

"Of course I would like to thank my team," she said. "Without you it wouldn't have been possible. Really. We had a lot of things going on (last year). Thank you to all of you, and hopefully we can keep on going strong this year."

She said she'd been working Vukov since 2019 and she finds it helpful to hear the constant stream of technical and tactical advice he conveys and encouragement from his seat beside the court. The more, the better, she said, because eventually she listens.

"He knows me very well," she said. "My whole team, I'm very grateful and thankful to them. We had great results before. A little bit it was down last year. (Now) we managed to turn it around."

Win some. Lose some

For Sabalenka, it's back-to-back losses in the final in Australia after going down in an upset last year to Madison Keys.

"Of course, I have regrets. When you lead 3-Love and then it felt like in few seconds it was 3-4, and I was down with a break - it was very fast," she said. "Great tennis from her. Maybe not so smart for me.

"But as I say, today I'm a loser, maybe tomorrow I'm a winner. Hopefully I'll be more of a winner this season than a loser. Hoping right now and praying."

Rybakina went on the attack from the start and her serve was strong, with six aces and - apart from the two breaks at the end of the second set and the start of the third - she fended off six of the breakpoint chances she faced.

While Sabalenka's grunts and roars intensified and her effusive "let's go" self-encouragement increased in regularity as the match wore on, Rybakina maintained a quiet, almost serene, composure.

In the end, she let her serve and her returns do the talking. The pair hugged at the net. Rybakina clapped her left hand on the strings of her racket and held her arm up to the crowd triumphantly.