‘The Royal Bengal’ Nitin Kumar scripts Indian darts history with first PDC World Championship win

Indian darts reached a milestone on 14 December, 2025, when Nitin Kumar became the first Indian to win a match at the PDC World Darts Championship, defeating his opponent at London’s Alexandra Palace.

His 3–2 triumph over Dutchman Richard Veenstra was more than just a personal milestone; it was the moment India got noticed on the global darts map.

“I’ve been playing since I was nine. It’s been 31 years,” Kumar told The Telegraph Online over the phone. “This was my fifth time on the Ally Pally stage. Right now, it’s just rest, practice — proper practice. A lot of focus, no wasting time on the board. Eat well, stay healthy, and keep myself in a position to win. That’s it.”

When the final double landed, Kumar let out a roar that echoed around the iconic venue. For a moment, the crowd knew they were witnessing history.

Nitin Kumar let our a roar after hitting the double eight to win

“At that particular moment, I just felt relief that I didn’t have to succumb to that much mental torture to win a game,” he said and laughed. “Of course, happiness is there, but it subsides once you realise the tournament’s not yet over until a champion is crowned. So, on to the next one.”

The Indian Darts Council (IDC) President, Devesh Srivastava, who has long championed the game’s growth in the country, called the win seismic. “It was an edge-of-the-seat thriller,” he said. “When the final dart went in, it was sheer joy unlimited. Nitin has finally broken the glass ceiling for Indians on the world stage. You know what happened to Indian cricket after 1983 — every Indian darter has dreamt of this day.”

Nitin Kumar's first victory at the World Championships comes after five attempts at Ally Pally

Srivastava revealed a poignant moment before Kumar’s match: “The last thing I told Nitin before he went on stage was, ‘You are going to change the history of Indian darts today.’ And he actually did.”

India has been sending representatives to the World Darts Championship since 2007. It took 18 long years and nine appearances for that elusive first win. On 14 December, that wait ended — not with fanfare, but with precision.

Kumar’s victory symbolised what belief, perseverance, and professionalism can achieve in a sport that has fought for recognition in India.

Nitin Kumar will take on world number 4 Stephen Bunting in round two on 20 December.