Lionel Messi stuck in Mumbai after smog-hit Delhi disrupts flight schedules

The Argentine football great’s arrival in the national capital for the final leg of his G.O.A.T Tour was pushed back after his charter flight was deferred due to inclement weather.

Messi, who was in Mumbai for the second day of his three-day whirlwind trip to India, was scheduled to land in Delhi earlier in the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read Sorry fans, PM Narendra Modi will not meet Lionel Messi in Delhi

Messi is currently at the Mumbai airport and is expected to depart shortly once conditions improved. He is due in Delhi for the last set of engagements on his India itinerary, including an appearance at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium for a ticketed event, according to organisers.

The delay came as northern India grappled with thick winter fog that disrupted flight schedules across the region. The Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a heavy fog alert, warning passengers of significant delays and poor visibility.

“Delhi (DEL) & other airports in Northern India are experiencing dense fog, severely affecting visibility,” the ministry said in a post on its X account.

“For Passengers: Before heading to the airport, please check the latest flight status with your airline.

Check flight information on the airport website/app.

Please allow extra travel time.

Safety is our top priority. Our teams & ATC are working tirelessly to minimize disruptions. Thank you for your patience and cooperation.”