BCCI not recognised as a National Sports Federation: Mansukh Mandaviya tells Lok Sabha

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not a recognised National Sports Federation (NSF), sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Lok Sabha on Monday, restating a position that has existed for decades but is set to change once the National Sports Governance Act is fully implemented next year.

Mandaviya was replying to a question raised by Trinamool Congress MP from Kolkata Dakshin, Mala Roy, who asked whether the government plans to take control of major sports bodies such as the BCCI and the financially stressed All India Football Federation (AIFF) to ensure their “proper and smooth functioning.”

Responding to the query, the minister stressed that National Sports Federations are voluntary bodies and are expected to follow “healthy management practices.”

He added, “Further, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not recognised as a National Sports Federation (NSF).”

The statement comes months after Parliament passed the National Sports Governance Act in August. The rules under the legislation are expected to be notified soon, with Mandaviya assuring that the Act will be implemented in full early next year.

A key provision of the law is the creation of a National Sports Board (NSB), which will introduce a formal accountability framework. Under the Act, all NSFs will be required to secure recognition from the NSB to be eligible for central government funding.

The BCCI’s long-standing position outside the NSF structure has largely been due to its financial independence.

Unlike most other federations, the cricket board does not depend on government grants, which has kept it beyond the formal recognition system so far. That status, however, is likely to change.

With cricket now an Olympic sport and set to feature in the 2028 Los Angeles Games in the T20 format, the BCCI will be required to register itself as an NSF once the new law takes effect.

The government has already moved to address one of the BCCI’s main concerns under the Act: the Right to Information.

The ministry has amended the RTI-related provision to bring only those sports bodies under its scope that rely on government grants or assistance.

The RTI issue has been a persistent sticking point for the BCCI, which has consistently opposed being brought under the Act, arguing that it does not receive public funds, unlike most other NSFs.

Mandaviya also informed the House that financial scrutiny of sports bodies receiving public money will continue.

He said that the accounts of NSFs receiving an annual grant of more than Rs. one crore are audited by the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) of India.