PV Sindhu returns home from Dubai ordeal, withdraws from All England Open

PV Sindhu has returned to India after being stranded at Dubai airport on her way to the All England Open, with the Badminton World Federation (BWF) saying on Tuesday the former world champion had withdrawn from the tournament.

Global air travel remained heavily disrupted on Sunday as war in Iran kept major Middle Eastern airports including Dubai, the world's busiest international hub, closed for a second day in one of the sharpest aviation shocks in recent years.

Dubai Airports said flights partially resumed on Monday, mainly to repatriate stranded passengers.

"Back home in Bangalore and safe. The last few days have been intense and uncertain, but I'm truly grateful to be back to my house," Sindhu wrote on X.

Sindhu, a double Olympics medallist, had been scheduled to face Thailand's Supanida Katethong in the first round but has now been replaced by Taiwan's Hsu Wen-chi.

The BWF said Thai third seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran were also forced to withdraw from the mixed doubles.

Sindhu also thanked the authorities in Dubai before adding: "A heartfelt thank you to the incredible ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff, immigration, and every single person who stepped up and took such good care of us during a very difficult time. The empathy and professionalism meant more than words can say.

"For now, it's time to rest, reset, and figure out the next steps," she added.

Israel broadened its campaign with new strikes on Iran and Hezbollah, while Tehran launched missiles and drones toward Israel, several Gulf states and a British air base in Cyprus, raising concerns of a prolonged conflict.

The former world champion was on her way to Birmingham via Dubai, when she was stranded after the flight operations were suspended in the Gulf region following the US and Israeli bombing of Iran.

Iran subsequently retaliated, hitting Dubai as well.

"Moments like these remind you how fragile normal life really is," she had posted on February 28 while revealing some details of her ordeal, which included an explosion near her place of stay.

She had described the experience as "extremely tense and scary moment" for her and her team, including Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama.