Patriotism, the real drive behind archers' golden run on global stage

Archers Sahil Jadhav and Shrey Bhardwaj, like many sportspersons of the country, are motivated by patriotism.

“We’re not there just for the whistles, but to hear the 52 seconds of the national anthem play when we win,” said Jadhav, during a felicitation given to him and Bhardwaj at the Sports Authority of India, National Centre of Excellence (NCOE), here on Friday.

Jadhav had clinched gold and silver medals at the FISU World University Games in Germany last week, while Bhardwaj won three gold medals at the World Police and Fire Games in the USA earlier this month.

The success of the duo means that NCOE Calcutta archers have now won 79 medals since 2023, including 23 national and 5 international gold.

The 24-year-old Jadhav marked his international debut at the World University Games with a gold in men’s individual compound archery, edging out Ajay Scott of Great Britain 149-148. It was the Maharashtra-born NCOE trainee’s first-ever medal. He doubled his tally by claiming the silver medal in the men’s compound team event.

For 23-year-old Bhardwaj, it was a golden hat-trick at the World Police and Fire Games, sweeping the recurve outdoor, 3D, and field archery categories. The 3D format is a unique category where archers have to figure out the targets in semi-darkness.

“Switching between three different formats is a real test of focus and stamina. To win all three is an amazing feeling. I’m proud to represent UP Police and the country, and it’s a credit to the tough, consistent training we get at the NCOE in Calcutta,” Bhardwaj said.

Lakshman Dongari, Assistant Director of the NCOE, called Calcutta “India’s archery capital,” mentioning stars like Limba Ram, Atanu Das, Bombayla Devi, Mangal Singh Champia and Deepika Kumari. The talent pool at the NCOE is deep, with 47 elite archers (30 recurve, 15 compound and 2 para) training under the chief coach, Athens Olympian Reena Kumari.

Olympian Bombayla Devi stressed that “greater mental training is required to bring home an Olympic medal.”

Another Olympian, Mangal Singh Champia, explained the centre’s goal. “We aim to simulate the environment in training for a whole year — surroundings, crowd, equipment — so that the final competition does not feel foreign.”

But, there is no substitute for players’ application. “You have to be ready to lose, but not without putting in your 100 per cent,” Champia added.

Amar Jyoti, regional director-in-charge of SAI, Calcutta, is keen to develop grassroots initiatives throughout Bengal. His priority is to build up the capacity of school-level physical education, increasing early-stage participation and talent identification.

The writer is an intern with The Telegraph