Saturday, 02 August 2025

100m world champ Sha'Carri Richardson arrested at Seattle airport in domestic violence case

Report claims Olympic silver medalist pushed male companion into column during an argument at Seattle airport

Reuters Published 02.08.25, 01:15 PM
World Athletics Championship - Women's 100m Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 21, 2023 Sha'carri Richardson of the U.S. celebrates winning gold

World Athletics Championship - Women's 100m Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 21, 2023 Sha'carri Richardson of the U.S. celebrates winning gold

Reigning 100 metres world champion Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested for domestic violence at a Seattle airport four days before the start of the US Track & Field Championships, USA TODAY Sports reported on Friday.

The 25-year-old, who won Olympic silver in the 100 at the Paris Games, allegedly pushed her male companion who then fell into a nearby column after an argument, according to a police report obtained by USA TODAY Sports.

The report said she was detained on the evening of July 27 and released the following day.

"USATF is aware of these reports. We are not commenting on this matter," USA Track & Field said in a statement.

Reuters has contacted Port of Seattle Police Department and Richardson's agent for comment.

Richardson withdrew from the 100 semi-finals in Eugene, Oregon on Friday after participating in Thursday's heats.

She is guaranteed a spot in the 100 at the world championships in September due to her win at Budapest in 2023.

