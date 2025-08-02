PCB bans use of ‘Pakistan’ in private cricket leagues after India pulls out of legends clash

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has banned the use of the country's name in private cricket leagues after the India Champions refused to play their semi-final against the Pakistan Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL), citing national sentiment in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The decision, reportedly taken at a PCB Board of Directors meeting on Thursday, comes after what authorities called “hurtful” conduct by Indian cricketers, who declined to engage with Pakistan twice in the tournament — once in the league stage and again in the knockouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No private organisation will be allowed to use the name 'Pakistan' going forward unless it is vetted and approved by the Board,” a source told Telecom Asia Sport. "Legal action will follow if any unapproved league continues using it."

The move is also said to have backing from Pakistan’s inter-provincial coordination committee (IPC), which issued an advisory to the PCB.

The World Championship of Legends, being held in the UK, had set the stage for an India-Pakistan semi-final on Thursday at Edgbaston.

However, Indian legends including Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, and Suresh Raina opted out, prompting organisers to call off the fixture. Pakistan were handed a direct route to Saturday’s final against South Africa.

This marks the second consecutive final appearance for Pakistan in the WCL. Last year, they lost to India in the title clash.

While the WCL organisers expressed regret, they upheld India’s right to withdraw. “We respect the India Champions’ decision and Pakistan Champions’ willingness to play. The match stands cancelled,” the WCL said in a statement.

Sponsors, too, weighed in. EaseMyTrip, a major sponsor of the tournament. announced its withdrawal from the match, saying it could not support any engagement that sought to normalise ties with a country “that promotes terrorism”.

“Cricket and terror cannot go hand in hand,” the company’s co-founder Nishant Pitti posted on X. “We stand with India.”