MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 17 September 2025

Once the fastest man on earth, Usain Bolt now gets out of breath as he walks up stairs

'When I start working on it fully again, I will probably have to do some laps just to get my breathing right,' Bolt said

Our Web Desk Published 17.09.25, 10:45 PM
Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt X/@Getsuriku

Usain Bolt’s name remains inseparable from speed. Eight years after retiring, his world records in the 100m (9.58s), 200m (19.19s) and the 4x100m relay (36.84s) remain untouched.

Yet the man who once turned sprinting finals into global spectacles admits that everyday exertion now leaves him struggling.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mostly do gym workouts. I’m not a fan, but I think now that I’ve been out for a while I have to actually start running. Because when I walk up stairs I get out of breath. I think when I start working on it fully again, I will probably have to do some laps just to get my breathing right,” Bolt told The Guardian in Tokyo, where he attended the World Athletics Championships.

Also Read

Bolt has been sidelined by a ruptured Achilles and scoliosis, conditions that have eroded the fitness base he built across three Olympic Games. Still, his competitive instinct is undimmed.

Asked why today’s men’s sprinters haven’t matched his generation despite advanced spikes and tracks, his response was blunt: “You want the real answer? We’re just more talented. That’s all I’m saying.”

Bolt remains clear about his place in athletics.

“When I was competing, I was working to break the benchmark. Now that I've retired, it's a great feeling to know that I'm the benchmark. If you want to be the best, you want to be a legend. I wanted to set high standards and I did. I'm happy about that,” he said in an interview on September 14.

RELATED TOPICS

Runner Tokyo
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

The Modi birthday awards: Rating the best, and most snarky, wishes for the prime minister

From BJP MP Ravi Kishan to Shah Rukh Khan, here are our picks for the most memorable tributes and sharpest takes, award-style
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

Guild is concerned that such blanket powers granted to a corporate entity, are step towards censorship

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT