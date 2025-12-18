Fog abandons fourth T20I as India stay ahead but South Africa keep series alive

India extended their unbeaten run in yet another T20I series.

But, the fourth and penultimate T20I in Lucknow on Wednesday had to be abandoned due to excessive fog, which affected the visibility at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Stadium.

With India having taken a 2-1 lead, the abandonment of Wednesday’s game meant the hosts won’t be conceding the series even if they lose the final T20I in Ahmedabad on Friday. If South Africa win the last game, the series will be shared.

As many as six inspections were conducted on Wednesday. But the conditions just didn’t get any better. So poor was the air quality that India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen wearing a mask.

While the AQI in Lucknow hovered around the mid 400s, which is hazardous, the concern for the umpires remained visibility. After the sixth inspection at 9.25pm, the match officials finally announced that the game was abandoned.

India, though, may not mind that much in terms of the series’ outcome. But a few of their players certainly needed some game time to regain a bit of form, particularly captain Suryakumar Yadav, who doesn’t have a 50-plus score since October 2024.

India had their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah back for Wednesday’s game as well. Bumrah missed the previous T20I in Dharamsala as he had gone back home because of personal issues.

Friday’s contest will be a home appearance for Bumrah.

Gill doubtful

Opener and vice-captain Shubman Gill appears doubtful for the final T20I. It was learnt that Gill had sustained a toe injury during a training session, which could

have sidelined him from Wednesday’s game too had it got underway.

If Gill does miss out, it will be interesting to see if India bring keeper-batter Sanju Samson back in his place and slot him as the other opener alongside Abhishek Sharma, or look for a makeshift arrangement.

Gill’s current form has been a concern. Lasting just three balls in the first two matches of this series, he didn’t look too comfortable either on the tricky wicket in Dharamsala.