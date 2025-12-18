Viswanathan Anand returns to face world champion Gukesh at Tata Steel Chess India

It will be a compelling showdown between a mentor and his protege when five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand returns to competitive action after six years to face reigning world champion Dommaraju Gukesh among his other former wards at the seventh Tata Steel Chess here from January 7 to 11.

Anand, who last played the tournament in 2019, will be making his comeback against a new generation of Indian stars, headlined by Gukesh, whom he has closely mentored in recent years at his WestBridge Anand Chess Academy.

The Tata Steel Chess India will be held at the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium, featuring both Open and Women’s sections in rapid and blitz formats, with equal prize money for both categories.

The Open field will also include Fide World Cup runner-up Wei Yi, former US champion Wesley So, Hans Niemann, Volodar Murzin, and a strong Indian contingent comprising R. Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi.

The women’s event will be headlined by World Cup winner Divya Deshmukh alongside former world championship challenger Aleksandra Goryachkina, Kateryna Lagno, Nana Dzagnidze, D Harika, and Carissa Yip.

Excited to return as a player, Anand said in a media release: “...the world of chess has changed massively with the emergence of talented players across the country specially in India.

“I am really excited to accept the challenge from the young chess prodigy in this marquee tournament of India.”