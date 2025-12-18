KKR stint gives Akash Deep fresh push as Bengal pacer eyes IPL rhythm and India return

Akash Deep returned for the Test series against South Africa last month, only to warm the benches. He missed the West Indies Tests at home before that. The last he was in the India playing XI this year was at The Oval, against England in August.

All this is part of a professional player’s life, and someone with six years at the senior level like Akash understands it well.

Nevertheless, being picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders in Tuesday’s IPL mini auction in Abu Dhabi has come as a shot in the arm for the Bengal pacer, who’s currently getting ready for the Vijay Hazare Trophy from December 24.

Making adjustments to suit the needs of a franchise isn’t a problem for Akash, but having joined the Knights, the 29-year-old is hopeful of playing more matches in next year’s IPL and fine-tune his bowling in limited-overs cricket as much as possible.

“Being a professional cric­keter, I am ready to adapt for any team. But yes, it’s always good to play for the franchise of the state you represent.

“Besides, KKR too have a player now from Bengal, which is another positive and bodes well in terms of a better connect between the franchise and the fans,” Akash, currently in Lucknow, told The Telegraph on Wednesday.

Akash is the first Bengal cricketer roped in by the three-time champions since the Knight Riders picked up medium-pacer all-rounder Sayan Ghosh close to a decade ago.

Having grown in profile now with 10 Test appearances, Akash does stand a fair chance of being the other Indian fast bowler in KKR’s XI alongside Harshit Rana. So, one would expect Akash to be included in more matches in IPL 2026 than he had played during his stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2022-24) or Lucknow Super Giants (2025).

“You cannot predict anything in cricket. It’s not possible to say how many games I’ll be featuring in for the Knight Riders, but having said so, I know what my job is. I have to keep myself ready and in shape so that my team can avail of my services whenever required,” Akash said.

“Yes, I’m always hopeful (of getting more games). So accordingly, I’m striving for further improvement and working on my variations as I want to play more and more matches. That’s the best way to get the rhythm back.”

Akash’s IPL experience so far is about 10 wickets from 14 matches across four editions. He would certainly hope his numbers get better at the end of the next edition.

2027 Cup goal

Injuries have pulled the pacer down on quite a few occasions this year. Minimising the risk of injuries, thus, is one area he has been concentrating on so that his flow and intensity aren’t affected.

“In cricket, we come across several accidental injuries that can happen while we dive to stop the ball or take a catch. You can’t do much about these kinds of injuries. You have to go for the ball, there’s no other way out.

“But yes, I’m putting in the hard work in terms of my fitness, preparation and looking after my diet as well so that the risk of the other injuries can be minimised. As I said, I want to play more and more matches going forward, as the rhythm bit aside, it will also help me stay in the reckoning,” Akash empahsised.

“I want to see myself in that 2027 (ODI) World Cup squad, while I’m also very, very eager to play one WTC (World Test Championship) final as well.

“These two are certainly among my targets. So, I’m trying to do what I need to.”

Impressive showing and making an impact in the upcoming Vijay Hazare matches and in the rest of the Ranji Trophy campaign should brighten Akash’s chances for an India XI comeback. Lately, he has had a fair amount of practice, bowling with the white ball, too. “Before the Syed Mushtaq Ali (T20) Trophy, I haven’t had much game time with the white ball. So, a bit of practice with it was essential,” Akash said.