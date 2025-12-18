MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
KKR surprise pick Sarthak Ranjan steps out of politician father's shadow at IPL auction

Delhi Premier League performer earns late Rs 30 lakh call up as Kolkata Knight Riders scouts back form and potential over political lineage

Our Bureau Published 18.12.25, 08:43 AM
Sarthak Ranjan

Sarthak Ranjan’s inclusion in the Kolkata Knight Riders squad did come as surprise when the franchise got him for 30 lakh towards the end of the IPL auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

A little later, his father — influential Bihar politician Pappu Yadav, the Purnea MP — wrote on X: “Ab Sarthak ke naam se banegi humari pehchaan (Now people will know us by Sarthak’s name).”

The 29-year-old has always been identified via his politician parents. His mother,
Ranjeet Ranjan, is a Rajya Sabha MP.

Sarthak’s skills came into prominence when he played for North Delhi Strikers in the Delhi Premier League. An explosive batter, he scored 252 runs in 10 innings in the first season. This year, he amassed 449 runs in nine matches, including a century.

It caught the KKR talent scouts’ eye, earning him the big break.

“From Delhi, it has always been Gautam Gambhir,” Sarthak, who idolises the India head coach, said in a video on social media.

“Looking at him, talking to him, and sharing my thoughts with him is like talking to a school of cricket.”

