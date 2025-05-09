MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Neeraj Chopra Classic postponed indefinitely amid rising India-Pakistan tensions

Citing safety concerns, organisers call off Bengaluru meet; Neeraj says nation comes first, salutes Armed Forces

PTI Published 09.05.25, 09:00 PM
Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra File picture

The inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic, scheduled to be held on May 24 in Bengaluru, was on Friday postponed indefinitely amid heightened tension with Pakistan.

Double Olympic medallist Chopra had last month announced that the high-profile javelin tournament has been shifted to Bengaluru from the original venue of Panchkula.

Chopra announced the postponement by posting a statement from the NC Classic team on twitter. He said the revised schedule of the tournament will shared in due course.

"In the light of the current situation, the inaugural edition of the NC Classic stands postponed until further notice," the statement read.

"This decision has been made after careful thought and consultation, with the well-being of athletes, stakeholders, and the broader community as the top priority.

"We believe in the unifying power of sport. But, in this critical moment, standing firm with the nation matters most. All our gratitude and thoughts at this point are only with our Armed Forces, who are at the forefront for our nation. Jai Hind."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

