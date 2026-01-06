Manoj Kothari, former world billiards champion, passes away at 67

The calming presence and soothing smile in the cuesport circle of India will be missed.

Former world billiards champion and India’s current cuesport chief coach, Manoj Kothari, a very popular figure, breathed his last on Monday.

Kothari, 67, is survived by wife Neeta, son Sourav and daughter Shreya.

Kothari died at a Tirunelveli hospital following a cardiac arrest. “He was going through a liver transplant and battled for 10 days. But he suffered a cardiac arrest today,” a family member said.

Kothari, one of the influential figures of cuesport in the country, had also won the 1997 World Professional Billiards doubles title, pairing with Ian Williamson of England. He received the 2005 Dhyan Chand award as well. After his playing career, what stood out was his efficiency as an administrator alongside his coaching.

“ManojSir was indeed a capable and efficient administrator alongside being an excellent human being. As an administrator, he helped our federation (Billiards and Snooker Federation of India) out for decades.

“Our association goes back to more than 20 years as we were together in ONGC since 2004,” multiple world billiards and snooker champion Pankaj Advani recalled.

“As a coach, he was superb in terms of bringing the best out of the players and always remained involved with our well-being.

“I travelled with him in many international trips, and whenever he travelled with us abroad, we never had to worry about our practice, tickets, food and even laundry. He contributed immensely in so many ways.”

Behind son Sourav’s maiden IBSF World Billiards title (timed format) in Carlow (Ireland) last April, Manoj had a huge role to play.

And, that “role” will continue for Sourav.

“The great man is just a few miles away. And he is still helping me grow from strength to strength,” Sourav said.