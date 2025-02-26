MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 26 February 2025

Lewis Hamilton begins F1 pre-season testing with Ferrari in bid for eighth title

The 40-year-old British driver left Mercedes to join Ferrari this season after spending 12 years and winning six of his seven world titles with the Silver Arrows

AP Published 26.02.25, 03:50 PM
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton X/@F1

Lewis Hamilton has started Formula 1 preseason testing for Ferrari in the next step in his bid to win an eighth F1 title with his new team.

The 40-year-old British driver left Mercedes to join Ferrari this season after spending 12 years and winning six of his seven world titles with the Silver Arrows.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Hamilton drove out of the garage Wednesday in the red car No. 44 at the circuit in Bahrain, F1's social media posted the message: “Lewis Hamilton. Ferrari driver” followed by a heart emoji.

Also Read

Hamilton joined the team last month and will line up in the 2025 season alongside Charles Leclerc, who has been at Ferrari since 2019.

Each team is allowed one car on track at a time during preseason testing, and Wednesday's morning session saw Hamilton joined by Andrea Kimi Antonelli, the 18-year-old Italian rookie who has taken over his old seat at Mercedes.

Among the other drivers on track were Liam Lawson, who's partnering champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull this season, McLaren driver Oscar Piastri and two-time champion Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin.

Two factors mean preseason testing could be less useful in predicting the teams' race pace this year.

The weather so far Wednesday has been windy and unusually cool for Bahrain, unlike a typical F1 race weekend.

Bahrain also isn't hosting the opening race of the season, like it did last year. The first race is the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 16.

RELATED TOPICS

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Bahrain
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trinamul remains Trinamul’s biggest hurdle as Mamata Banerjee blows unity bugle for next year

Most leaders of Bengal’s ruling party are confident of returning to power for a fourth time in the 2026 Assembly election, but scratch the surface a little and the problems that the party has in its folds appear
Fires burn to light damaged houses, amid a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, February 24, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Next swap deal with Israel will use new mechanism. Date for exchange will be announced soon

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT