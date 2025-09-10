MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Law students file PIL to cancel India-Pak clash, demand BCCI be brought under government control

The PIL claimed 'celebrating sports with the same country sheltering terrorists,'would be an affront to national dignity; the plea also asserts that it is also “high time” the BCCI is brought under the purview of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports

Our Web Desk Published 10.09.25, 10:11 PM
Supreme Court

Supreme Court File image

Four law students have filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the India-Pakistan cricket match scheduled for September 14 in the Asia Cup T20 tournament.

The petitioners argued that allowing the match to go ahead in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor would send a message that undermines national security and the sacrifices of the armed forces.

“While our soldiers [are] sacrificing their lives, we are celebrating sports with the same country sheltering terrorists,” would be an affront to national dignity, contended the plea.

“It can also hurt the sentiments of the families of the victims who lost their lives in the hands of the Pakistani terrorist. The dignity of the nation and security of citizens come before entertainment,” the petition stated.

The students maintain that cricket, or any sport, cannot be placed above national interest, the lives of citizens, or the sacrifices of armed personnel.

According to them, continuing with the match would be “detrimental to the security, integrity, and morale of the nation.”

In addition to calling for the cancellation of the September 14 fixture, the petitioners have sought broader reforms in the governance of Indian cricket.

They are demanding that the youth affairs ministry implement the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, and bring “season ball cricket” under the control of a National Sports Federation.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been impleaded as a party-respondent in the case.

The plea asserts that it is also “high time” the BCCI is brought under the purview of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

If the provisions of the National Sports Governance Act, 2025 are enforced, the petitioners argue, the BCCI would fall under the authority of the National Sports Board created by the legislation.

The Supreme Court has yet to take up the matter for hearing.

