Kohli 'out of the pond' as Rohit and Virat shine after seven months’ break

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli looked rusty and the lack of game time was evident when they played their first match in seven months in Perth. However, as the series progressed, both showed that they still have it in them to make a difference at the highest level.

Shubman Gill said at the post-match news conference that a decision on how the two will stay in touch will be decided once the South Africa ODI series is over.

“We haven’t talked about it yet. But I think once the South Africa series is over (on December 6), there will be a gap in international cricket before the New Zealand

ODI series (January 11, 2026). So I think then we will see how to keep the players in touch. Then I think a decision will be taken,” Gill said in Sydney.

Both players are expected to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy from December 24.

Kohli didn’t have the greatest of times with two consecutive ducks in the series, but turned it around with a vintage half-century in Sydney on Saturday.

“Good to be out of the pond, honestly,” Kohli said to huge cheers from the crowd that hung on to every word.

“You’ve scored so many runs in international cricket, but then the game shows you everything. Even at this stage, not many days away from 37, and still can feel like I don’t know how to get a run. I mean this game is amazing. That’s why we love batting, we love batsmanship, and it’s so challenging.”