Battle of Asia: A look at key players, headaches and challenges for Team India

It's the Asia Cup, but it's more about India than the other cricketing nations from the continent. Since 2016, India have been the overwhelmingly dominant force, having won the crown in three of the four editions, including the last time it was held, in 2023. This time too, Team India will be the favourites. The T20 World Cup will be held early next year and so this Asia Cup will be in the T20 format. Who will be the key players for Team India? Who are the ones who have a point to prove? As the action begins today —India's first match is on Wednesday — The Telegraph takes a look at all such issues & more...

IMPACT-MAKERS

ADVERTISEMENT

Suryakumar Yadav

No matter the kind of form he's in or even if he comes off an injury, Suryakumar Yadav is a completely different beast in T20 cricket. Regardless of the conditions, improvisation simply goes to another level if Surya is on song in the shortest format.

This Asia Cup will also be a test for Surya, the skipper. The scoops, laps, ramps... If Surya gets going, it's danger signs for the opposition.

T201 strike rate 167.07

Tilak Varma

Strong on both sides of the wicket, Tilak doesn't shy away from expressing himself and is capable of unleashing the big hits at any stage of the game. Importantly, he has also had some useful game time during his maiden stint in England for Hampshire, which helped him regain a decent amount of rhythm after the IPL. An explosive player with a calm approach, Tilak is the silent assassin for Team India.

T20I strike rate 155.07

Jasprit Bumrah

For over a year, Bumrah hasn’t donned the India cap in the shortest format. But given his ability and variations, alongside impeccable accuracy, those four overs from Bumrah will once again be game-defining for India. Even if he’s unable to take wickets, one can trust Bumrah to ensure his economy rate doesn’t hurt the team. A fresh, raring-to-go Bumrah is a nightmare for rival teams.

T20I economy 6.27

MEN ON A MISSION

Shubman Gill

For a player, who last played a T20I in July 2024, to be brought back in the squad and named vice-captain straightaway, it suggests he’s very much a part of the team’s plans. But Gill needs to vindicate the faith of the team management and the selectors by scoring and doing so quickly. His strike rate has been a concern in the past.

T20I strike rate 139.27

Sanju Samson

His position in the team is under threat with the arrival of Shubman Gill. Samson may have to bat down the order if India opt to accommodate Gill in the XI. Samson has had practice of batting in the middle order (at Nos. 5 and 6) in the Kerala Cricket League in Thiruvananthapuram. Now, he has to put that to good use in the Asia Cup.

T20Is strike rate 152.38

Varun Chakravarthy

As of now, Chakravarthy appears to be an automatic choice for the T20 World Cup. But the spinner will have to prove himself in the Asia Cup to continue to be in the team’s plans, because the competition is fierce. The conditions in the UAE are not new to him, so that’s an advantage. But things can change quickly in T20s.

T20I economy 7.02

A FEW HEADACHES

There’s a problem of plenty in the batting order for Team India. Shubman Gill’s addition to the squad has disturbed all set equations. Whom to play and whom to drop? On top of that, there’s confusion over the ideal batting order. Should Gill be played as an opener, dropping Sanju Samson down the order? Such questions need quick answers. Also worrying has been the Indian batters’ recent trouble against spinners. And spinner will hold the key on the UAE pitches.

INDIA’S CHALLENGER

Not Pakistan. Not Sri Lanka. Not Bangladesh. It’s Afghanistan who appear to be the biggest threat for India in this Asia Cup. The likes of Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Noor Ahmad having the experience of playing in the IPL certainly gives them an advantage. They have a potent spin attack. The most-improved team in world cricket are also known for their fighting spirit.

STATS: MOHANDAS MENON