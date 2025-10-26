Bagan shine, EB fumble: Maclaren brace seals Super Cup win over Chennaiyin

A brace by Jamie Maclaren helped Mohun Bagan Super Giant beat Chennaiyin FC 2-0 in their Group A Super Cup opener at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Saturday.

Maclaren drew first blood in the 38th minute and doubled the lead in the 67th.

ADVERTISEMENT

Liston Colaco warded off his marker and played it to Maclaren, who beat Chennaiyin FC defender PC Laldinpuia and goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz to break the deadlock.

The second came seven minutes after the hour mark. Left back Subhasish Bose sent in a long ball for Manvir Singh. Manvir crossed it to Maclaren in the centre, who made no mistake to rattle the net.

Earlier, in the first match of the group, a profligate East Bengal were left to rue their missed chances as they were held 2-2 by a resilient Dempo SC in Bambolim.

Mohamed Ali gave Dempo a first-half lead before Mahesh Singh and Miguel Ferreira turned the game around for East Bengal. But Laximanrao Rane struck late for Dempo to break the hearts of the red and gold brigade.