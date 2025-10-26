Shreyas Iyer in hospital after rib injury during ODI

Shreyas Iyer has been admitted to a hospital in Sydney after hurting his left rib cage on Saturday.

It is understood that there is still no clear indication of the extent of his injury but he could be out for a few weeks. He will have to spend a few days for rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on his return.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BCCI had earlier said he “has been taken to hospital for further evaluation and assessment”.

The injury occurred when the India ODI vice-captain completed a brilliant catch in the outfield to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana. Carey’s top edge landed the ball high between backward point and deep third man.

Iyer ran some yards before diving to complete the catch but in the process hit the ground hard in an awkward position. He immediately clutched his rib cage in pain and went off the field before the next ball was bowled. He didn’t return for the remaining part of the innings.

Nitish Kumar Reddy missed the final ODI following a left quadriceps injury.