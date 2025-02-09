Irish boxer John Cooney dies a week after Celtic super-featherweight title defeat

Irish boxer John Cooney has died a week after being taken into intensive care following his Celtic super-featherweight title defeat to Nathan Howells in Belfast.

The death of the 28-year-old Cooney was announced on Saturday in a statement published by his promoter Mark Dunlop on behalf of the Cooney family and his fiancee Emmaleen.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After a week of battling for his life John Cooney has sadly passed away," the statement said. "He was a much loved son, brother and partner and it will take us all a lifetime to forget how special he was. RIP John the Kid' Cooney.”

Cooney's fight with Howells was stopped in the ninth round at Ulster Hall.

Cooney subsequently underwent surgery after it was discovered he had an intracranial hemorrhage.

“Mr. and Mrs. Cooney and his fiancee Emmaleen would like to thank the staff at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital who have worked tirelessly to save John's life and for everyone who has sent messages of support and prayers," the statement said.

The bout with Welsh boxer Howells was Cooney's first defense of the Celtic super-featherweight title.

Cooney won the title with a win over Liam Gaynor in Dublin in November 2023, but spent a year out of the ring with a hand injury. He returned in October with a victory over Tampela Maharusi.

“He was just a lovely kid,” former boxing world champion Barry McGuigan told BBC Radio 5 Live. "It's shocking and sad and heartbreaking."