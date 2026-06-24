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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 24 June 2026

India Seniors lead pack at Asia Cup Bridge as China dominate men’s and mixed events in Panaji

In the men's group, China led with a total of 101.14 VPs. India A and B teams kept their hopes alive for a podium finish with 86.66 and 85.87 VPs, respectively

Our Bureau Published 24.06.26, 11:28 AM
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Representational image Facebook / Bridge Federation of India

China dominated the proceedings as they led in the men's and mixed categories while India Seniors jumped into the top position after the seventh round of the 5th Asia Cup Bridge Championship in Panaji on Tuesday. India men's A and B teams also performed well, to be third and fourth, respectively.

India Senior A team forged a good lead by scoring 86.75 VPs to be at the top and were followed by Thailand (77.48 VPs), Australia (77.48 VPs) and Japan (76.47 VPs).

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In the men's group, China led with a total of 101.14 VPs. India A and B teams kept their hopes alive for a podium finish with 86.66 and 85.87 VPs, respectively.

India men A after losing to Australia 5.58–14.42 VPs, earned 12 VPs from a bye in the 6th round and then beat Hong Kong A by 13.23-6.77 VPs. India B also put up a fine show in the fifth round defeating Kuwait 18.41- 1.59 VPs. They also beat Thailand 12.44-7.56 VPs and then drubbed Taiwan 18.41–1.59 VPs.

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