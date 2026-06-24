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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 24 June 2026

Rishabh Pant returns to Delhi Capitals with pay cut, Kuldeep Yadav moves to Lucknow Super Giants

The difference between Pant's previous price and Kuldeep's will leave LSG with an extra ₹13.50 crore in their purse for the next auction, while DC will have Rs 1.50 crore deducted from their purse

Our Bureau Published 24.06.26, 11:18 AM
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant File image

Rishabh Pant has officially completed a move to Delhi Capitals for 15 crore, with Kuldeep Yadav heading to Lucknow Super Giants for 13.5 crore. The IPL confirmed the trade through a media release on Tuesday morning.

The Telegraph had reported on June 20 that Pant would return to Delhi Capitals, where he played nine seasons from 2016 to 2024. He had been signed by LSG at a record 27 crore ahead of IPL 2025.

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The difference between Pant's previous price and Kuldeep's will leave LSG with an extra 13.50 crore in their purse for the next auction, while DC will have 1.50 crore deducted from their purse.

Pant endured two underwhelming seasons at LSG with the bat, scoring 269 and 312 runs, respectively. His stint as captain was equally disappointing, with LSG finishing seventh and 10th in the two seasons under his leadership.

Kuldeep joins LSG after a productive spell with DC, during which he claimed 72 wickets in 65 matches at an economy of 8.24.

Pant is the second big name after Ravindra Jadeja to take a pay cut as part of a trade in recent times.

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Kuldeep Yadav Rishab Pant Delhi Capitals Lucknow Super Giants
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