Former BCCI president IS Bindra dies at 84, leaves lasting legacy in Indian cricket

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India president Inderjit Singh Bindra passed away in New Delhi on Sunday after a prolonged illness. He was 84.

He served as BCCI president from 1993 to 1996. Bindra was also the president of the Punjab Cricket Association from 1978 to 2014. In 2015, as a tribute to his services as an administrator, the PCA Stadium in Mohali was renamed as the I.S. Bindra Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bindra, along with Jagmohan Dalmiya, played a key role in transforming BCCI into a powerhouse in world cricket. Besides bringing the ODI World Cup to India in 1996, the duo changed the landscape of cricket broadcasting by bringing in global broadcasters and producers like ESPN and TWI to India.

“We succeeded in eliminating the English and Australian stranglehold on cricket and made the ICC a truly democratic global body,” Bindra had once said.

The duo fell apart in the later stages of the cricket administrative careers but always shared a strong bond in BCCI politics.

“Deepest condolences on the passing of Mr. I S Bindra, former BCCI president and a stalwart of Indian cricket administration. May his legacy inspire future generations...” ICC chair Jay Shah posted on X.