104 matches, 48 teams, one trophy: Fifa World Cup 2026 set to kick-off on June 12

The Fifa World Cup will kick off on June 12, and superfans and commoners alike will enter the parallel universe of goals, drama, and global fandom.

While North America has caught up with the football fever, the host cities have already started welcoming the players with a lot of glitz and are preparing for an influx of visitors.

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From the streets of Miami to the bylanes of Kolkata, fans will turn their attention to a sporting universe that is ruled by fierce rivalries and unforgettable moments, all leading to winning the coveted trophy in 104 fixtures.

For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams, a promise that it will be the biggest World Cup ever staged. Matches will be played across host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with venues ranging from New York and Los Angeles to Toronto, Vancouver and Mexico City.

While fans will keep a close watch on Portugal’s Ronaldo, Argentina’s Lionel Messi, France’s captain Kylian Mbappe, England midfielder Jude Bellingham, Spain’s Lamine Yamal, and Brazil’s forward Vinicius Junior, the Fifa World Cup is also a place where underdogs emerge, and unknown names become known.

In India, football fans can catch all the World Cup action on ZEE5 through live streaming, with matches generally scheduled for late night and early morning viewing in India. Television viewers can watch through the Unite8 Sports network, which holds the exclusive broadcast rights for the tournament.

Here’s the list of Fifa World Cup fixture matches for all the fans and viewers alike.

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