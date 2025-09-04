MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
regular-article-logo Thursday, 04 September 2025

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy steps down after 24 years to pave way for long-term success

Europa League holders Tottenham said there were no changes to the ownership or shareholder structure of the club

Reuters Published 04.09.25, 11:05 PM
Daniel Levy

Daniel Levy Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur's long-serving executive chairman Daniel Levy is stepping down from his role after 24 years at the helm, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

"This is all part of the club's ambition to ensure that it is set up to deliver long-term sporting success," the London club said in a statement on its website.

Levy, known for his tough negotiating style, has often been a source of frustration for fans who blame him for failing to deliver the players capable of winning regular silverware.

But he has also been responsible for transforming the club with a new stadium and a state-of-the-art training ground.

"I am incredibly proud of the work I have done together with the executive team and all our employees," Levy said.

"We have built this club into a global heavyweight competing at the highest level."

Europa League holders Tottenham said there were no changes to the ownership or shareholder structure of the club.

