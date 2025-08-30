Wirtz, Xavi Simons, Eze and more: 7 standout signings of the summer transfer window

As the summer transfer window enters its final stretch, the frenzy that once defined deadline day has given way to a calmer, more calculated approach.

Clubs now spend months laying groundwork, negotiating complex deals and identifying players who fit their systems, rather than splashing out in a last-minute scramble.

This summer has been no different.

Liverpool have strengthened after lifting the title, Tottenham have invested heavily and Arsenal have added depth as they prepare for another title push.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have sought firepower to lift them out of mid-table struggles.

Of course, football is played on the pitch, not on social media, but there is still some fun in breaking down the frenzy of the season’s transfer market.

With the window closing on September 1, here is a closer look at the standout signings shaping the season ahead.

1 7 Florian Wirtz (Reuters)

Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz to Liverpool stands out as the headline signing of this summer’s transfer window.

The fee is substantial, but he is widely regarded as one of the best young talents in world football and is expected to be a key player for years to come.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder, named Germany's Player of the Year for the 2024-25 season, joined from Bayer Leverkusen for £116 million, with £100 million paid upfront and £16 million in add-ons.

Wirtz impressed under Xabi Alonso last season, scoring 15 goals and providing 16 assists in the Bundesliga.

Although he is yet to register a goal or assist in his first two Premier League appearances, Liverpool view him as a long-term investment who could deliver for years to come.

2 7 Xavi Simons (X/@SpursOfficial)

Xavi Simons

Tottenham completed the signing of Chelsea target Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig for £51 million on August 29.

Chelsea had shown interest in the 22-year-old all summer, but Spurs moved quickly to secure his signature.

The capture of Simons comes as a relief for Tottenham boss Thomas Frank, who lost James Maddison to a serious knee injury earlier this month.

Simons’ move to Tottenham brings another exciting talent to the Premier League. Long regarded as one of Europe’s brightest young prospects, he displayed flashes of his ability last season despite a challenging campaign with RB Leipzig.

3 7 Hugo Ekitiké (Reuters)

Hugo Ekitiké

Liverpool’s pursuit of Newcastle striker Alexander Isak was complicated by the arrival of Hugo Ekitiké from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Signed for £69 million with add-ons potentially taking the fee to £79 million, the 23-year-old forward has quickly impressed.

In his first two Premier League games, Ekitiké has already scored twice and provided an assist.

With Darwin Núñez departing for Al-Hilal, Ekitiké’s early form has given Liverpool renewed firepower, making the need for Isak less pressing.

4 7 Eberechi Eze (Reuters)

Eberechi Eze

On August 23, Arsenal signed England forward Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace for £60 million, including £8 million in add-ons.

Eze, who began his youth career at Arsenal, had been pursued by Tottenham, but the Gunners moved swiftly to secure his services.

Eze scored 40 goals in 169 appearances for Palace and was instrumental in their historic FA Cup triumph last season, scoring the only goal in the final.

His return to Arsenal adds proven attacking quality as the club looks to challenge for silverware.

5 7 Martin Zubimendi (Reuters)

Martin Zubimendi

“He is good on the ball and has terrific game insight. He is someone that stands in front of your defence and is very comfortable on the ball.” These words did not come from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta but from Liverpool’s Arne Slot, a rival coach whose praise highlights Martin Zubimendi’s quality.

Liverpool missed out on signing the midfielder last year, and this summer Arsenal secured him from Real Sociedad for €65 million (£55.8 million).

Zubimendi has already impressed in his early appearances, bringing stability, control and creativity to Arsenal’s midfield.

His influence will be key as the Gunners aim to challenge Liverpool in the title race.

6 7 Benjamin Sesko (Reuters)

Benjamin Sesko

On August 9, Manchester United secured the signing of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko in a deal worth £73.7 million.

The Slovenia international joins on a five-year contract, with £66.3 million guaranteed and the remainder structured through add-ons.

Sesko spent the past two seasons in Germany after moving to Leipzig from sister club Salzburg in 2023, scoring 39 goals and providing eight assists in 87 appearances across all competitions, including 27 goals in 64 Bundesliga matches.

At just 22, Sesko is currently the highest-scoring player under 23 in Europe’s top five leagues.

While comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo at the same age carry little weight, his record highlights a striker of considerable potential, one United hope can become a key figure in a side seeking to climb back up the table.

7 7 Bryan Mbeumo (Reuters)

Bryan Mbeumo

In late July, Manchester United secured the signing of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford on a deal running until 2030, with an option to extend for a further year.

United paid £65 million ($88m) for the 25-year-old Cameroon international, with an additional £6 million ($8m) potentially due in add-ons.

Mbeumo enjoyed a standout 2024-25 campaign, scoring a career-best 20 league goals to help Brentford secure a 10th-place finish in the Premier League. Only Mohamed Salah (29), Alexander Isak (23) and Erling Haaland (22) scored more.

United, who finished 15th last season just above the relegation zone, will rely heavily on Mbeumo’s consistent scoring to revive their fortunes under Ruben Amorim and push towards a return to former glory.