Team spirit drives Bagan's relentless pursuit of glory; Shield sealed, eye on treble now

The super giants in green and maroon colours have been at their task again. And it turned out to be a back-to-back ISL Shield triumph for Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

A heartbreak in the Durand Cup final against NorthEast United FC wasn’t an ideal start to the season for Mohun Bagan. They even lost points in the ISL XI opener against Mumbai City FC at home.

But as the season progressed, Bagan quickly turned things around and kept flexing their muscles which eventually helped them to the summit. Jamie Maclaren, Jason Cummings, Greg Stewart, Dimitrios Petratos, Liston Colaco, Tom Aldred and the rest ensured they did the right stuff at the right time even if they couldn’t dictate terms or dominate in every game.

Importantly, even in games they trailed or needed to be in the ascendancy, they showed they had the hunger and tenacity to fight for that much-needed goal till the very last minute. Doing so consistently, they clinched the Shield once again with a big 10-point difference over the second-placed FC Goa, proving how wide the

gulf currently is between Bagan and the other teams in Indian football.

If having five current India players (Anirudh Thapa, Manvir Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston, and Apuia) in their squad wasn’t enough, it’s also mighty difficult to stop a side if World Cuppers Maclaren and Cummings get it right upfront.

Much used to be said about the shakiness of Bagan’s defence early in the season. Head coach Jose Molina, though, remained patient and continued to give his players a little more time to adapt. Besides, as the ISL progressed, Molina shifted from his three-defender strategy and included another player in the back.

Ashish Rai, who used to play as a winger in most cases, joined left-back and captain Subhasish Bose and stopper-backs Alberto Rodrigues and Tom Aldred as the right-back. That move from the Spaniard did pay Bagan dividends as their defence began looking a little more compact.

Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith assured an even stronger last line of defence. Bagan have not just scored the most number of goals (43) so far in this ISL, but also conceded the least (only 14), which underpins Kaith’s efficiency under the horizontal.

“Off-the-field aspects, such as the dressing room atmosphere, played a role as well,” a senior Bagan official said. “All the overseas players along with Molina and the other foreigners in the coaching staff stay at the same plush city hotel.

“On the eve of all our home matches, the entire squad and coaching staff stay at the hotel. These things do boost team bonding, helping players gel well.”

“To win a trophy, you need to be a team. It’s not only about having 11 players. We have to be together as a team. Everybody has to feel important in the team,” Molina emphasised.

One could notice some improvement or the other in almost every game of Bagan as they became the first team in ISL history to cross the half-century mark (52) points-wise. They are still in with a great chance of securing a few more points as clashes against Mumbai City (away) on Saturday and FC Goa (home) on March 8 remain.

The job, though, is far from over as Bagan aim to make it a double by winning the ISL trophy as well, while the Super Cup is also on their minds. “We have to prepare for the ISL trophy too and maybe even the Super Cup later,” Molina said.

“More than 90 per cent” of the core group of players may remain. So, could it be a trophy treble for Bagan?