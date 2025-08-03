CAB still 'unaware' of Lionel Messi's Eden visit, expected to take place on December 12

Lionel Messi’s much-anticipated second visit to the city is expected to take place on December 12. The next day, Messi is learnt to be heading to Eden Gardens for an event.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) brass, though, remains unaware of Messi’s arrival at the Eden. Till late on Saturday night, the state association is yet to receive any official request from the organisers, who are trying to bring the 2022 Fifa World Cup winner to the city.

“It’s a surprise to me that Messi will be coming to the Eden when we have received no official communication yet on the matter. I’m really surprised as to how this news (Messi at the Eden) is going around,” CAB president Snehasish Ganguly told The Telegraph on Saturday evening.

“We first need to take permission from the Army and then discuss it with our apex body. But as of now, we haven’t received any official communication,” another CAB official said.

Messi is also likely to be in Mumbai and New Delhi, where he could meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Messi’s first visit to India was on August 31, 2011, for an exhibition game against Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium on September 2.