Khalid’s India takeover on hold as AIFF waits for Durand cup, ISL club talks

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is yet to reach an agreement with the newly appointed senior national team coach Khalid Jamil.

The AIFF is, however, confident that everything will fall in place “very soon.” Khalid has asked for a three-year contract and the AIFF is not averse to that idea.

Khalid’s date of joining hinges on how far Jamshedpur FC go in the ongoing Durand Cup. The final of Asia’s oldest tournament is slated for August 23 at the Salt Lake Stadium, and that leaves Khalid with hardly any time to prepare for the Cafa Nations Cup, where India play their first match against co-hosts Tajikistan six days later.

Even if Khalid takes charge in the second week of this month, he will not have the full squad at his disposal, as Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal will be busy with their Durand Cup assignments.

“He cannot have a camp with only players from clubs who have pulled out of the tournament. At least seven players from Bagan could be in the India squad and three from East Bengal. So what’s the point in taking over now?” someone in the know said.

Bagan players Vishal Kaith, Ashis Rai, Subhasish Bose, Tekcham Abhishek Singh, Liston Colaco, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Lalengmawia ‘Apuia’ Ralte, Manvir Singh and Suhail Bhat are in the national team mix regularly.

East Bengal’s Anwar Ali and Naorem Mahesh Singh are usual faces. Their club teammates, winger PV Vishnu, who impressed everyone in ISL-XI, and Nandhakumar Sekar could also receive a call-up this time.

The Cafa Nations Cup will be Khalid’s first test before the double-leg AFC Asian Cup qualifying matches against Singapore on October 9 and 14. India will play Bangladesh away in mid-November.

The three matches and the one against Hong Kong in March next year are very crucial for India after their unimpressive start in the Qualifiers.

After two matches — one draw against Bangladesh in Shillong and an away loss to Hong Kong — India are last in Group C. The group toppers qualify for the main round to be held in Saudi Arabia next month.

Khalid’s appointment as India coach has also put Jamshedpur FC in a spot of bother. While they are proud of the fact that their manager will be in charge of the national team, Jamshedpur FC find themselves in deep water. They gave importance to the Durand Cup, but if Khalid leaves beforehand, their plans will be in disarray.

A solution could be reached on Thursday when the chief executive officers of eight ISL clubs are scheduled to meet AIFF officials in New Delhi to discuss the future of Indian football. Jamshedpur FC CEO Mukul Choudhari is expected to attend the meeting. The AIFF may have a dialogue with him regarding Khalid.

The meeting with the eight clubs was necessitated after they had written to the AIFF seeking a discussion regarding the future of ISL.

The top-tier league was put on hold by the organisers — Football Sports Development Limited — on July 11 due to the lack of clarity on the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) with the parent body.

"AIFF officials will meet with CEOs from eight Indian Super League clubs on Thursday, August 7, 2025, in New Delhi, to discuss issues regarding #IndianFootball," the AIFF wrote on X on Monday.

The Supreme Court had directed the AIFF not to negotiate new terms of the MRA (with FSDL) until a final judgment is delivered in the draft constitution case.