Colaco scores twice as Mohun Bagan thrash BSF 4-0 in second straight Durand Cup win

Three goals in eight minutes after the change of ends ensured Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured a comfortable 4-0 victory over BSF for their second consecutive victory in the Group B of the Durand Cup at the Kishore Bharati Stadium on Monday.

Liston Colaco scored a brace, while Sahal Abdul Samad also found the target after Manvir Singh had given last year’s runners-up the lead in the first half.

ADVERTISEMENT

With this win, Bagan — six points from two matches — are second in the group behind Diamond Harbour FC on goal difference. The final group game between the two sides on August 9 will decide the group winners.

Bagan took 24 minutes to break the BSF defence when Manvir Singh headed in a cross. Manvir leapt ahead of his marker and directed the 18-year-old Thangjam Roshan Singh’s cross past goalkeeper Harpreet Singh.

Bagan got their second seven minutes after the restart. Substitute Sahal Adbul Samad pushed the ball into the path of Liston Colaco who showed good feet inside the box to control the ball and found the bottom corner with a low shot.

Colaco completed his brace minutes later as the winger beat his marker inside the

box with a couple of step overs and slotted the ball into the net between the legs of the goalkeeper.

Sahal joined the party three minutes later to give Bagan their fourth goal of the match.