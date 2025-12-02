Sports minister steps in as AIFF scrambles for league partner

Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya will meet representatives of all stakeholders in Indian football, including the sport’s national federation, its former commercial partner, and clubs on Wednesday, to try and find a way out of the current crisis.

The latest crisis emerged after the All India Football Federation (AIFF) could not find a new commercial partner for the conduct of the top-tier league.

“ISL Clubs, Prospective Commercial Partners, FSDL, Broadcasters & OTT Platforms, I-League & Lower Division Clubs, etc will be crucial for effective deliberation in the matter,” the ministry said in a letter to the AIFF.

“... AIFF is requested to intimate the concerned stakeholders about the scheduled meeting and to make necessary arrangements to ensure their participation as per the schedule attached,” the letter added.

“It is also requested that representatives of Transaction Advisor, viz. KPMG

India Services LLP may also be asked to attend all the meetings to provide required clarifications during the proposed meeting.”

As many as six meetings have been scheduled at the Sports Authority of India on Wednesday, including separate discussions with the ISL and I-League clubs and FSDL.

Last month, the Supreme Court had directed the ministry to step in to find a solution to the never-ending impasse, keeping in mind that it cannot be construed as an intervention that could lead to earning Fifa’s wrath.

On Monday, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey met officials of East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting in the city.