MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 21 May 2025

Real Madrid's Endrick sidelined for two months with hamstring injury, Club World Cup doubtful

The 18-year-old will also miss Brazil's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay

Reuters Published 21.05.25, 11:14 PM
Real Madrid's Endrick

Real Madrid's Endrick Reuters

Real Madrid forward Endrick suffered a hamstring injury during their 2-0 victory over Sevilla, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday, in the latest injury blow to the team.

Real did not provide a timeline for the player's return, but Spanish media reported the Brazil international could be sidelined for at least two months, forcing him out of the Club World Cup in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Following tests carried out today on our player Endrick by Real Madrid's medical services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the hamstring tendon in his right leg. He will be monitored closely," Real said in a statement.

Also Read

The 18-year-old will also miss Brazil's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay.

Endrick adds to Real's growing injury list, which already includes Vinicius Junior, Lucas Vazquez, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Eduardo Camavinga, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy and David Alaba.

Real host Real Sociedad in their final LaLiga game of the season on Saturday before kicking off their Club World Cup campaign against Al-Hilal next month.

RELATED TOPICS

Real Madrid Endrick
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump admin asks Supreme Court to block watchdog access to Musk-led DOGE documents

CREW sued in February, claiming that DOGE “wields shockingly broad power” with no transparency about its actions
US President Donald Trump makes an announcement regarding the Golden Dome missile defense shield next to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 20, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Beijing is concerned about the missile defence shield, it carries offensive implications

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT