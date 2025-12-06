MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
EPL: Buendia’s last-kick stunner ends Arsenal’s unbeaten run, puts Aston Villa in title race

It looked as though Leandro Trossard's equaliser would extend Arsenal's run without a defeat to 19 games in all competitions but a scintillating duel was decided in dramatic fashion when Buendia fired home after a late scramble

Reuters Published 06.12.25, 08:35 PM
Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates against Aston Villa. Reuters

Aston Villa ended Premier League leaders Arsenal's long unbeaten run as Emiliano Buendia scored with virtually the last kick of the game to secure a 2-1 victory that put his side right in the title mix at Villa Park on Saturday.

It looked as though Leandro Trossard's equaliser would extend Arsenal's run without a defeat to 19 games in all competitions but a scintillating duel was decided in dramatic fashion when Buendia fired home after a late scramble.

Matty Cash drove home a low shot to give Villa the lead in the 39th minute to reward his side's adventure.

Arsenal responded after the break with Trossard equalising from close range seven minutes after the restart after Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez deflected a ball into his path.

After that it was a whirlwind of attacking play with both sides unwilling to settle for a point. But it was Villa who secured the win to the delight of their fans.

Villa moved into second place, three points behind Arsenal who suffered only their second league loss of the season.

