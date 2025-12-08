FC Goa clinch Super Cup crown with tense shootout win over East Bengal in dramatic final

FC Goa were crowned champions of the AIFF Super Cup for a record third time, after they defeated East Bengal 6-5 in a penalty shootout at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Sunday.

With both sides threatening to score on plenty of occasions yet failing to find the net, even after extra time, the match went into the dreaded penalty shootout.

FC Goa captain Borja Herrera and East Bengal’s Basim Rashid missed their respective spot-kicks in regulation penalties.

Kevin Sibille, captain Saul Crespo, Miguel Ferreira, and Anwar Ali scored their penalties for East Bengal, while Javier Siverio, Dejan Drazic, Muhammed Nemil, and David Timor found the net for FC Goa, sending the match to sudden death.

Kumam Udanta Singh and Sahil Tavora converted their penalties for the hosts, while for East Bengal, Hamid Ahadad scored, but PV Vishnu missed.

East Bengal had lost the IFA Shield final in October and in tie-breaker.

The AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 final ebbed and flowed right from the start.

The hosts, buoyed by the boisterous support from the stands, began well with a couple of set-piece opportunities early on, which the East Bengal defence eventually negotiated.

East Bengal, however, soon recovered their composure and began orchestrating chances. Bipin Singh had a good day out wide and looked dangerous from the outset. His 20th-minute low centre from the left had the FC Goa defence gasping, but Naorem Mahesh Singh’ miscued touch kept the scores level.

With the red and gold brigade exploiting space on the flanks, Goa made some early changes — Udanta and Nim Dorjee Tamang replacing Boris Singh and Ronney Willson. The switch gave Goa some structure in the middle, as they began cancelling out East Bengal’s threat.

Mahesh had another couple of close chances at the end of the first half. He combined well with Bipin in the 43rd, as the latter centred a second time for Mahesh, who had his volley saved.