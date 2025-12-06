Two ‘Groups of Death’: England’s tough road and Mbappé vs Haaland are highlights of 2026 FIFA World Cup draw

The World Cup can feel like a sprawling theatre when its grand draw unfolds, and this year the spectacle carried a sense of ceremony that bordered on chaotic.

A supersized edition now awaits, with 48 national teams separated into 12 groups across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The expanded field reduces the fear of early elimination, yet two groups have already taken on the heavy weight of expectation.

The familiar phrase “Group of Death” has returned, only this time it does not belong to a single quartet.

Group L has quickly become the subject of conversation. England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama arrive with contrasting stories, but together they form a demanding field that will challenge even the most confident forecasts.

England enters with the quality of Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham and several other players who have shared the limelight in top leagues across the European continent.

Croatia brings the hardened edge of a team that finished as World Cup runner-up in 2018, guided by Madrid legend Luka Modric’s craft in midfield..

Ghana adds its resilience and technical sharpness through Villarreal’s Thomas Partey and Athletic Bilbao’s Inaki Williams, both of whom have a ton of experience in the Spanish league.

Panama, absent from the 2022 tournament but energetic from strong runs in the 2024 Copa America and the 2025 Gold Cup, is the wildcard capable of unsettling the order.

Soccer legend Thierry Henry is also intrigued by Group L, though he also has his eye on Group I, where his native France drew Senegal and Norway.

"It's tough to call groups now 'Group of Death' because the third team can go through," Henry said on Fox Sports. "Back in the day, you finish third, you're out. But it is a special one because, once again, France-Senegal will be the same for England-Ghana.

"I live in London, and I can assure you that when the Ghanaians have seen the draw playing England, we're going to hear about it, so that's going to be a tricky one, but you would like to think that England will be one or two there,” he added.

England is an early favourite, but its record in major tournaments ensures no certainty. Croatia will not surrender its pedigree lightly, and the rest will test whatever stability England believes it has found.

Across the draw board, Group I stands shoulder to shoulder with Group L in difficulty. France, ranked third in the world, arrives as a force with Kylian Mbappe at its helm, bolstered by 2025 Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, Paris-Saint Germain’s Desire Doue and Real Madrid powerhorse Aurélien Tchouaméni.

The French rely on pace, tempo and the confidence built from lifting the trophy in 2018 and reaching another final in 2022.

Norway’s return after 28 years adds a different texture. A generation led by Erling Haaland and Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard carries the hopes of a team long absent from this stage.

The “Norwegian Golden Generation” enters with skill but also the weight of history as it tries to navigate a group filled with seasoned contenders.

Senegal stands as the dark horse. Ranked 19th, it brings strength from Europe’s top leagues, with Nicolas Jackson (Bayern Munich) and Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur) shaping its competitive identity.

Sadio Mané remains the senior figure whose experience and scoring touch will define Senegal’s chances.

Completing the group is the winner of Inter Continental Playoff 2, where Bolivia, Suriname and Iraq offer challenges not to be taken lightly.

Two groups. Two different worlds of pressure and ambition. The World Cup has always relied on the unpredictable energy of its opening phase, and the idea of a Group of Death reflects that uncertainty.

What is the Group of Death

The “Group of Death” refers to the World Cup group in which the level of the teams involved makes it extremely difficult to predict who will advance.

At Russia 2018, it was Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea who carried that mantle.

In 2026, the distinction is shared, and the stage is set long before the first ball is struck.

The only certainty is that Group L and Group I will deliver fireworks. The rest remains hidden in the months ahead, waiting to be revealed when the tournament begins on 11 June.