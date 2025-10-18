MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Nottingham Forest sack Ange Postecoglou just 20 minutes after 3-0 loss to Chelsea

British media has already been linking former Burnley and Everton manager Sean Dyche with the job

AP Published 18.10.25, 08:19 PM
Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou Picture from social media

Around 20 minutes.

That's how long it took Nottingham Forest to fire Ange Postecoglou after the team's 3-0 loss to Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

It left Postecoglou without a win in eight matches since taking charge as the replacement for Nuno Espirito Santo on September 9.

In a 39-word statement, Forest said Postecoglou was “relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect” after “a series of disappointing results and performances.”

British media has already been linking former Burnley and Everton manager Sean Dyche with the job, should Postecoglou get fired.

Now he has gone — after just 39 days at the helm.

Also Read

Loud jeersGoals early in the second half by Josh Acheampong and Pedro Neto, and another by Reece James in the 84th minute, earned Chelsea a victory that prompted loud jeers inside the City Ground at fulltime.

Postecoglou had been in defiant mood in recent weeks, even delivering a five-minute monologue on Friday in which he rejected talk that he was a “failed manager” and promised to win a trophy at Forest — just like he did at Tottenham last season before being fired.

However, Forest lost six and drawn the other two of its eight games under Postecoglou. That included four losses from five in the league, scoring just one goal in the process, to leave Forest hovering just above the bottom three.

A slack few minutes after halftime cost Forest dearly, with 19-year-old defender Acheampong heading home a left-wing cross by Neto in the 49th before Neto smashed home a shot from a indirect free kick in the 52nd.

James drilled in a third after Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels flapped at a corner, leading to hordes of home fans leaving the stadium and the Chelsea away supporters chanting “You're getting sacked in the morning” toward Postecoglou.

Chelsea right back Malo Gusto was sent off in the 87th for collecting a second yellow card.

What's to comeLater Saturday, there are six more matches including league leader Arsenal at Fulham in a London derby and Manchester City hosting Everton.

