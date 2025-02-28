Mumbai City FC face must-win clash against champions Mohun Bagan SG in ISL showdown

Yet to clinch a playoffs spot, Mumbai City FC face a stern test when they host Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Saturday.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant were crowned the ISL League Winners after their 1-0 triumph against Odisha FC at home last Sunday.

They became the first team to successfully defend their ISL title, and will now have their eyes set to winning the ISL Cup, which they missed out by a narrow margin against the Islanders last season.

Mumbai City have won just eight matches this season, their lowest tally since the 2020-21 campaign, and they are placed at the sixth spot with 32 points from 21 games. They need four more points to qualify for the top-six -- the cut for the playoffs.

The Mariners have been in fine form, remaining unbeaten in their last five away games. A win or a draw on Saturday will see them equal their longest unbeaten away sequence in ISL history.

Mumbai City FC have managed just four home wins this season. They even suffered consecutive 0-3 losses to Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC here earlier this season.

In their 11 matches in the ISL so far, Mumbai City FC have won seven and Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been triumphant once. Three matches have produced draws.

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky praised the Mariners for being more efficient in converting opportunities into goals.

“Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been more effective in the final third as compared to us. We have created chances, but not scored enough, and that’s an area where we need to improve,” he said.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Jose Molina credited hard work and talent as the reasons for his side's success.

"Football is very difficult and very easy at the same time. The secret to success is the same, it's to work hard, be focused, and have good talent in the squad,” he said.

