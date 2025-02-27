East Bengal defeat Hyderabad FC 2-0, secure third consecutive win in ISL-XI

East Bengal defeated Hyderabad FC 2-0 in an ISL-XI match at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.

This is the first time in ISL that East Bengal have won three matches on the trot.

An own goal by Hyderabad FC defender Manoj Mohammad in the 86th minute and a strike by Raphael Messi Bouli four minutes into injury time saw the red and gold briagde log full points.

These three points saw them climb to the eighth position in the points table with 27 points from 22 matches. The win also kept East Bengal’s faint hopes of making it to the playoffs alive.

In the first leg, Manoj’s late equaliser helped Hyderabad FC earn a point against Oscar Bruzon’s men. On Wednesday the sideback’s own goal gave his former club the lead.

Bouli picked up a Saul Crespo pass with a deft touch and slotted into the bottom left corner to make it 2-0. Crespo was outstanding. He completed 32 out of his 41 attempted passes and bagged an assist too.

East Bengal host Bengaluru FC on Sunday, their last home match of ISL-XI.