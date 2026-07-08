Moroccan wonder lives a dream as Azzedine Ounahi leads World Cup charge against France

Azzedine Ounahi’s carefree exuberance as a 22-year-old had first been noticed during the 2022 World Cup.

“I was pleasantly surprised by their number 8. My goodness, who is that lad?”, a rather baffled Luis Enrique enquired after his Spain side were dumped out in Qatar at the hands of Morocco on penalties.

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“He didn’t stop running all game. He must be dead on his feet,” Enrique said. “He was ever so impressive out there. Morocco are fortunate to have him.”

The erstwhile Spain coach was, however, far from his only admirer, with the new kid on the block’s relentless running, tactical nous and jaw-dropping technique earning him rave reviews from all quarters.

After defeating the 2010 champions, Morocco continued to break new ground by edging Portugal 1-0 in the last eight. In the semi-finals, however, a clinical France tamed the Atlas Lions, claiming a 2-0 win.

Four years on, Les Bleus and Morocco are set to renew acquaintances in Boston on Thursday, with a semi-final spot at stake. If they are to overcome the French, who are targeting a third world crown, they will need the ever-influential Ounahi to bring his A game.

“To be perfectly honest, I was taken aback by just how well he performed in 2022 because there’s a real step-up between Angers and the game’s crème de la crème, particularly when you’re young. Everyone could see he was a top player,” remarked Nasser Larguet, who headed up the Académie Mohammed VI where Ounahi came up through the ranks and later served as technical director at the Moroccan Football Association.

The midfielder broke the deadlock as Morocco ran out 3-0 winners over co-hosts Canada in the sides’ last-16 showdown on Saturday. He conjured up an unstoppable strike following a free-kick routine, before completing his brace by unleashing the most emphatic of finishes to round off a slick counter-attack.

Larguet spoke of the Girona man’s evolution in the national-team’s blueprint since Mohamed Ouahbi arrived in March as manager. “He has the same on-field attributes but now benefits from the confidence that comes with the maturity he has gained over the past four years.

“Ouahbi gives him the licence to push further forward and get closer to the opposition’s goal. In 2022, he provided that link between defence and attack and was an assist provider, whereas now he’s the one putting the chances away,” Larguet said.

As they bid to give Les Bleus a serious dose of the blues, the Atlas Lions will

be looking for the string-pulling supremo to get on the ball, dictate the tempo and initiate the team’s forwards forays. Ounahi has always been one for the big occasion and Morocco will look up to him again.