MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 08 July 2026

De Ketelaere basks in glory after brace sends Belgium past USA in World Cup clash

The 6-ft-4 inches versatile Charles De Ketelaere replaced De Bruyne upfront as an attacking midfielder-cum-wi­nger-cumcentre forward

Our Bureau Published 08.07.26, 11:06 AM
Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere (17) celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the United States and Belgium in Seattle, Monday, July 6, 2026.

Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere (17) celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the United States and Belgium in Seattle, Monday, July 6, 2026. AP/PTI

The rescinding of American striker Folarin Balogun’s red card dominated the narrative going into Monday’s clash against Belgium, but coach Rudi Garcia had his plans in place.

He had plotted his on-field response in advance. He decided to keep the talismanic Kevin de Bruyne out of the starting XI, given his sparse returns from the first four matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 6-ft-4 inches versatile Charles De Ketelaere replaced De Bruyne upfront as an
attacking midfielder-cum-wi­nger-cumcentre forward. He had played the role to perfection in the pre-World Cup friendlies and was up for the challenge in the Round of 16 clash as well.

Unleashing the 25-year-old De Ketelaere was a move the US didn’t see coming. The result was two quick goals in the first half from De Ketelaere.

The Superior Player of the Match paved the way for the 2018 bronze medallists with a pair of poacher’s finishes prior to the interval. The first was a tap-in to break the deadlock inside the opening 10 minutes, while the second, a towering header shortly
after the half-hour mark, crucially served to restore Belgium’s lead before the dust had even settled following the USA’s equaliser.

“It’s a fantastic feeling to have produced a performance like this in the knockout stages; it’s really special.
I’m thrilled that we’re through to the next round,” De Ketelaere said.

“There are so many positives to take away from this game both for the squad as a whole and for me personally, and we’ll be brimming with confidence going into the Spain match.”

RELATED TOPICS

Fifa World Cup 2026 Belgium
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bengal: Key accused in Baruipur rape and murder case Prabhas Mondal shot dead by police

The cops claim Mondal tried to snatch a firearm and escape when he was taken to reconstruct the crime and that the police retaliated after the accused fired one round
File picture Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

Stop blaming BMC alone for monsoon water-logging. Encroachments are our own creation

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT