Mohun Bagan Super Giant become the first team to retain Shield in the history of ISL

Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Sunday became the first team in Indian Super League (ISL) history to defend the Shield title with a 1-0 win over Odisha FC. Dimitrios Petratos scored the all-important goal in the added time in a dramatic match here.

Petratos made an ambitious effort from outside the 18-yard box in the 82nd minute, but Amrinder Singh continued to be solid under the bar and blocked the effort in time.

The match decisively shifted in favour of the home team right afterwards, as Mourtada Fall tripped and fouled Maclaren near the Odisha FC box, getting sent off and reducing the visitors to 10 men.

Petratos stayed in the hunt for the winner even and eventually sealed the game, as well as the championship, for the Mariners with a powerful and precise shot from outside the box, which rattled the bottom left corner of the goal.

By virtue of clinching the ISL Shield, Bagan also booked a berth in the AFC Champions League 2, the continent’s second-tier club competition.

They retained the League Shield they had won in the 2023-24 season.

After the win in their 22nd league game, Bagan secured 52 points and emerged Shield winners with two matches to spare.

Their nearest rivals FC Goa have collected 42 points from 21 matches, and they cannot catch Bagan even if they win all their remaining three matches.

The Jose Molina-coached team have notched 16 victories and four draws, and suffered only two losses.

Lalengmawia Ralte, who has been an engine at the centre of the park for the Mariners, showed that he possesses some offensive bite during the match.

After a cagey start, Odisha FC did try to breach the home team's defence but they were found wanting while trying to find the mark.