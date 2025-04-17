Mohun Bagan Super Giant bank on ‘reserves’, All India Football Federation waits

ISL Shield and Cup winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant will field a second-string side in the Kalinga Super Cup, which begins in Bhubaneswar on April 20.

None of the foreign players, except Portuguese defender Nuno Reis, who was not a part of the ISL-XI squad, will play in the tournament.

Coach Jose Molina also will not be there.

In his absence, assistant coaches Bastab Roy and Deggie Cardozo will give instructions from the sidelines. Very few of the Indian regulars will feature, too.

Players who had minimal game time in the league will be a part of the squad instead. Goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh, side-back Dippendu Biswas, midfielders Ashique Kuruniyan and Sahal Abdul Samad and forward Suhail Bhat are expected to make the cut.

Bagan were supposed to play Churchill Brothers on April 20, but the Goan club pulled out last week accusing the All India Football Federation of favouritism toward a particular side when the tournament draw was done.

The AIFF on Wednesday sent a letter to the Goan club requesting a reconsideration. It’s unlikely that Churchill Brothers will have a change of mind.

AIFF, in all likelihood, will announce that Bagan will directly play the winners of the match between defending champions East Bengal and Kerala Blasters in the last-eight stage on April 26.

Thirteen teams from ISL and two from I-League will battle it out for the top honours in the Super Cup.