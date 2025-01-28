Liston Colaco scores a beauty, Mohun Bagan spring to life with victory over Bengaluru FC

Mohun Bagan Super Giant returned to winning ways and kept their unbeaten home record intact in ISL-XI.

Liston Colaco’s stunning 22-yard volley was enough for Bagan to log three points against Bengaluru FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Monday.

This was Bagan’s first win after two drawn encounters. After 18 matches, they have 40 points and stay on top of the table. Bengaluru FC are third with 28 from 18.

In the 74th minute, 41,925 fans were getting restive fearing another Bagan fumble, Greg Stewart curled in a delivery inside the Bengaluru FC box. Rahul Bheke, in a bid to thwart Jamie Maclaren in an aerial tussle, somehow managed to clear the ball.

The looping header went to Colaco who did not think twice and unleashed a booming right-footer which went past rival goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh like a bullet. A delighted Colaco, who did not start at Chennaiyin FC, rushed towards the sideline. The Bagan bench and the stadium erupted in joy. “A good win against a tough opponent,” a relieved Bagan coach Jose Molina said after the match.

Deep into injury time of the second half, Bheke had a chance to make amends, but he missed a free header.

Just at the stroke of half-time, Sunil Chhetri missed a sitter. A delightful one-two with Alberto Noguera and Chhetri was inside the Bagan penalty box. Manvir Singh was breathing down his neck and defender Alberto Rodriguez had come for Singh’s support.

Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith had narrowed the angle and the Bengaluru FC captain, feeling stifled, tried to slip the ball into the near post past Kaith. It missed the target by a whisker.

Giant banner

Before the match, Mariners’ Base Camp — Ultras Mohun Bagan unfurled a 25,500-square-foot hand-painted tifo (banner). The banner showcased Bagan and their players’ role in the freedom movement.

The fan group said they spent ₹8.15 lakh on the 340-foot-long and 75-foot-wide tifo. The group claimed it was the largest hand-painted tifo in the world. Supporters of Swedish side IFK Norrkoping had a tifo which measured 16,000 square feet.