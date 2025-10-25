MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Lionel Messi and Argentina team postpone Kerala visit, match to be rescheduled

PTI Published 25.10.25, 11:12 AM
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi File picture

The Argentina football team and star player Lionel Messi will not be visiting Kerala next month, the event's sponsor announced on Saturday.

Earlier, Anto Augustine, the sponsor of the proposed football match, along with the state sports department, had announced that the Argentina team led by Messi would play a friendly match in Kochi on November 17.

However, Augustine announced on his Facebook page that the match will not take place next month.

"Considering the delay in receiving FIFA’s permission, after discussions with the Argentine Football Association (AFA), it has been decided to postpone the match from the November window," Augustine wrote.

He said the match in Kerala will be held during the next international window, and the new date will be announced soon.

Officials in the office of Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman said they have not received any official communication about the postponement.

The department will speak with the concerned authorities and confirm the change in schedule, an official said.

Earlier, AFA representatives had visited the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi to assess the facilities.

The Argentina national team was expected to play a top international side in the friendly match in Kochi.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

